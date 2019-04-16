Dennis Michael Quimby (1962-2019)

DALLAS PLANTATION - Dennis Michael Quimby, 56, passed away on April 12, 2019, at home in Dallas Plantation.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1962, in Farmington, the son of Richard and Julia (Field) Quimby.

Dennis was educated in the schools of Rangeley and graduated from Rangeley Lakes Regional High School, in the class of 1980.

He served his country in the U.S Air Force from 1980 to 1986, as a wideband communications equipment specialist.

In April of 1991, he married Tammy Hill at his childhood home in Dallas Plantation, and she predeceased him in 2010.

Most recently, Dennis worked as an electrical technician at Paragon Electric in Vero Beach, Florida. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and a ski enthusiast.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Denise Michelle Quimby of Oquossoc; his father, Richard E. Quimby of Dallas Plantation; his mother, Julia E. Quimby of Dallas Plantation; his two brothers, James E. Quimby of Dallas Plantation and Dale R. Quimby of Oquossoc; his sister, Carol M. (Quimby) Davis of Turnerville, AL; and many nephews and nieces.

Thank you to all the friends, family, and coworkers that sent prayers, kind thoughts, etc. And especially those that visited and took him on outings. God Bless you all.

Donations in Dennis’ memory may be made to the Rangeley Alpine Ski Club, 2742 Main St., Rangeley, ME 04970. RASC.Maine@gmail.com or www.rascmaine.com

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM at Sarge’s Pub and Grub, Main St., in Rangeley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.