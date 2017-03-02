Dennis Paul Picard (1956-2017)

EUSTIS - Dennis Paul Picard, 61, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 while snowmobiling in his favorite place in the world, Eustis, ME. He was coming in from ice fishing for the day with some of his buddies on Flagstaff Lake. It was a tragic freak accident not involving recklessness, carelessness or alcohol.

Dennis was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on Feb. 1, 1956. He was the son of the late Arthur Picard and Theresa Chamberland Picard of Fort Myers, Fla.

Dennis was loved by all. He always had time for others, whether it was helping with a project, doing something special for someone, or taking his family to the beach on one of his boats. He loved spending time with family and friends. Dennis always made those around him feel special.

Dennis loved supporting the New England Patriots. Super Bowl games were always played around his birthday February 1. Hosting Super Bowl parties at his home with his wife were events that he looked forward to from the very first game of the season every year.

Dennis will be remembered as a skilled commercial fisherman and shell fisherman, talented carpenter and outdoorsman. Whenever he was out on the water fishing his soul was at peace. Whether on Nauset Beach or at his camp in Maine the outdoors was his sanctuary. Fishing was his passion and carpentry was his God given skill. Creating gifts from wood for family members was a labor of love for him. Many of his family members have treasured pieces of furniture and other wooden items made with his skilled hands.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Dorothy Guttay Picard and precious rescue dogs Goofey and Salty of Chatham, Mass. and Eustis, ME. Dennis had a soft place in his heart for all animals, and during their years together they adopted several rescue dogs. He had an especially close bond with his Alaskan Husky, Denali, who passed away one-and-a-half years ago, and whose passing he never really recovered from.

He is also survived by his sister Suzanne Daigle and husband Joseph of Orleans, Mass., his brothers Arthur Picard and wife Muriel of Bellingham, Mass. and Jeffrey Picard and wife Pat of Sandwich, Mass., his father-in-law Robert Guttay of Brooklyn, Conn., sister-in-law Kathy Guttay and partner Peter Twombly of Chatham, Mass. and brother-in-law David Guttay and wife Brenda of Gaylord, Mich.

Dennis will be missed by his many nieces and nephews Amy, Matthew, Keith, Joshua, Elizabeth, Christopher, Kaitlin, Kathryn, Sarah and Andrew to whom he has given so many amazing memories.

He was also the fun loving great uncle to Kensington, Emma, Andrew, Juliette, Beckett, and Ryan.

Dennis leaves behind many friends in Chatham, Mass. and Eustis, ME, especially his “adopted family,” the LeMonts of Eustis, ME, Tom and wife Linda, Susan and husband Cubby, Carol and husband Jim, Tommy 2 and wife Lori, Kim and husband Jonathon, and Wendy.

He will forever be in our hearts and minds as we share memories of his life and our adventures together.

A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at a future date later this spring in Chatham, Mass. and this summer in Eustis, ME.

The family asks that those who desire to, please consider memorial gifts in Dennis’ memory given to any Animal Rescue group of your choice.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.