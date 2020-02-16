Dennis S. Butterfield (1939-2020)

CHESTERVILLE - Dennis S. Butterfield, 80, of Chesterville, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn, after a long courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Dennis was born on Dec. 2, 1939, to Dana and Iva (Clements) Butterfield. He married Barbara Clough on Jan. 6, 1962. Dennis was a farmer, logger, and truck driver most of his life. He enjoyed studying family genealogy and town history, as he spent most of his life in Chesterville. After retirement, he enjoyed driving his Allis Chalmers tractors, listening to old country and western music, and driving the back roads with his favorite dog and buddy Chalmers.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Butterfield; son, James Butterfield and wife Andrea; daughter, Denise Butterfield; son, Jeremy Butterfield and partner Jess; grandchildren, Carrie Jenness and husband Tyler, Angela Jackson and husband Zack, Chris Butterfield and wife Lorrin, Kyle McLean and partner Jessica, and Ryan McLean; two great grandchildren, Henry and 2 day old Ella Rose Butterfield; siblings, Anita Allen, Mike Butterfield and wife Carol; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; daughter Angela Butterfield; sister, Debra Lake; and brother in-law, Clyde Allen.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dennis’s memory to the Chesterville Heritage Society, c/o Cynthia Whittier, 180 Stinchfield Hill Road, Chesterville, ME 04938.

There will be no funeral at Dennis’s request. There will be a graveside service in the spring for family and friends. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.