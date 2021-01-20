Derrick W. Butler, Sr. (1979-2021)

Derrick W. Butler, Sr., 41, passed away January 16, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born September 12, 1979 in Waterville, the son of Edward Wood and Lisa Butler.

He enjoyed fishing, drawing, listening to music, watching movies, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his dog, Hoover.

Derrick is survived by his significant other of 10 years, Katie Dudley and her children, Abigail Foss, Evan Foss and Scott Foss II all of Benton; 2 daughters, Hannah Butler of Belgrade, Cheyenne Potter of Waterville; son, Derrick Butler, Jr. of Belgrade; grandson, Kai Potter of Waterville; sister, Dawn Cook of Waterville; 2 nephews, Trevor Cook of Clarksville, Tennessee, Tyler Loisel of Clinton; long-time friends, Justin Laforte of Clinton and Corey Ballard of Howland; and special canine companion, Hoover. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Wood and Lisa Butler and grandparents, Elton and Virginia Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Derrick’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.