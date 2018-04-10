Desiree J. York (1981-2018)

KNOX - Desiree J. York, 36, passed away March 28, 2018 in Bangor.

She was born May 21, 1981 in Waterville, the daughter of Donald R. And Brenda L. (Carter) York.

She attended Mt. View High School in Thorndike, the studied for two years in vocational school with a major in child care. She loved racing, camping, cooking, music and being with family and friends.

Desiree is survived by her daughter, Miracle Jean Littlefield of Knox; parents, Donald and Brenda York of Knox; five brothers, Donald York, Jr. Of Benton, Dallas York and fiancee Cassie Sweden of Addison, Jason York of Vassalboro, Lance York and wife Nikki of Vassabloro, Jeffrey Richards and wife Michelle of Vassalboro; two sisters, Torie York of Bangor, Danyelle Willette of Waterville; grandfather, Warren York of Waterville; aunt and uncle, Richard and Paulette Carter of Albion; a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Richard Carter; grandmothers, Rita York and Mary Jean Carter.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 41 Silver Street, Waterville followed by a lunch at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Desiree's memory to the Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.