Desiree M. Strout (1989-2018)

CANAAN - Desiree M. Strout, 28, passed away Jan. 22, 2018.

She was born March 28, 1989 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Jeffrey A. Strout and Andrea (Greenleaf) Knowles.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 2007. On July 3, 2010, she married Harry D. Weeks II in Dexter. She was employed at Butler’s Laundromat from 2006 until their closing, then she became a stay-at-home mom and home schooler. Desiree was a member of the Federated Church in Skowhegan and enjoyed tye-dying, gardening, camping, sign making, being a mom and spending time and taking adventures with her girls and husband.

Desiree is survived by her husband, Harry D. Weeks II of Canaan; 2 daughters, Delani and Kaylei Weeks, both of Canaan; mother, Andrea Knowles and husband David of Skowhegan; father, Jeff Strout of Cornville; brother, Jesse Strout of Skowhegan; sister, Danica Strout and fiancé Josh LaBrie of Skowhegan; step-brother, Derek Knowles of Skowhegan; 2 step-sisters, Nicole Knowles and fiancé Mike Ledger of Norridgewock, Nena Quimby and husband Casey of Skowhegan; nana, Mary Folsom of Pittsfield; gram, Roberta Knowles of Skowhegan; grandparents, Adrienne and Barry Strout of Dexter; great grandmother, Viola Perkins of Madison; special aunt and uncle, Kelly and Spencer Falardeau and boys; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Ronald C. Greenleaf and wife Beatrice, Grandfather Royce Knowles, and Grandfather Richard K. Folsom Sr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Desiree’s memory to EMMC, c/o NICU, 489 State Street, Bangor, ME 04401.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.