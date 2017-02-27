Diana Pabrinkis (1942-2017)

FARMINGTON - Diana Pabrinkis, 74, died Feb. 23, 2017, in Farmington, after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The daughter of Alexander and Annette Laskoski, she was raised in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from St. Stanislaus, St. Agnes, and Nazareth College. She worked as an RN in Rochester, New York City, N.Y., and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Diana is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Betsy Judkins (Gearry); grandson, Samuel; brother, Paul (Rhonda); and many beloved nephews, nieces, and friends.

Visitation: March 3, from 5-8 p.m. New Comer Westside Chapel, 2636 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester. Funeral Mass: March 4, 9:30 a.m. St. Lawrence Catholic Church; 1000 N. Greece Rd. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities USA’s “adoption programs and services.” To share a memory, please visit NewcomerRochester.com.