Diana Pabrinkis (1942-2017)

Posted by • February 27, 2017 •

FARMINGTON - Diana Pabrinkis, 74, died Feb. 23, 2017, in Farmington, after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Diana Pabrinkis

The daughter of Alexander and Annette Laskoski, she was raised in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from St. Stanislaus, St. Agnes, and Nazareth College. She worked as an RN in Rochester, New York City, N.Y., and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Diana is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Betsy Judkins (Gearry); grandson, Samuel; brother, Paul (Rhonda); and many beloved nephews, nieces, and friends.

Visitation: March 3, from 5-8 p.m. New Comer Westside Chapel, 2636 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester. Funeral Mass: March 4, 9:30 a.m. St. Lawrence Catholic Church; 1000 N. Greece Rd. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities USA’s “adoption programs and services.” To share a memory, please visit NewcomerRochester.com.

  1. Kathy
    February 27, 2017 • 4:49 pm

    Betsy, Garry and Sam,
    My sympathy to all of you.

