Diana R. Dolan (1950-2018)

FARMINGTON - Diana R. Dolan, 67 of Farmington, ME passed away Thursday Feb. 15,2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, ME. She was born March 30, 1950 in Boston, MA and was a long time resident of Oxford, MA.Diana worked at Paul Revere Ins in Worcester, Ma for many years. Diana will be greatly missed for her gentle and loving nature which embraced not only family and friends but her standard poodles which she professionally groomed and showed.

Diana was predeased by her adoptive parents Donald and Florence (Martin) Fowler; step father Fran P DeLorenzo, and brother David Fowler. Diana is survived by her son Ethan J Dolan and his fiancé Ryan; two grandchildren Shane Zachary and Ariana Ryan; her sisters Tina Dave and her husband Jamie, Rosie DeLorenzo; brothers James Fowler and his wife Diana, Dana Fowler Sr, Fran DeLorenzo Jr and his wife Joyce, Thomas DeLorenzo, many nephews and longtime companion Thomas Palermo.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sun March 4 at 1pm at the VFW 20 Federal Hill Rd Oxford,MA. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com