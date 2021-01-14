Dional M. Witham (1939-2021)

FARMINGTON - Dional M. Witham, 81, of Farmington died Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Sandy River Center where he had been a resident since 2013.

He was born November 25, 1939 in Farmington, the son of Dional O. and Ida M. (Pray) Witham. Dional graduated from Wilton Academy in 1958 and worked on the family farm till the mid 1920's, then for Wilton Lumber driving a delivery truck. He then went to work in the woods, logging until his retirement.

Dional enjoyed walking his dog, spending time at his camp in Perkins Township. Later in life, he spent relaxed time doing crossword puzzles, talking with his brother on the phone and watching television.

He is survived by his brother Thornton Witham, nieces, Jennifer and Rebecca, a nephew Timothy, great nieces and nephews; Tavia, Ivy, Ike, Carter, Timothy Jr. and Josh. He is predeceased by his sister in-law Darlene.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sandy River Center and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

Graveside memorial services will be planned for the spring at Riverside cemetery in Phillips. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com