Dolores B. Weston (1939-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Dolores Baker Weston, 79, passed away on Jan. 17, 2017 in Skowhegan.

She was born on July 13, 1939, in East Millinocket, to Paul (Sr.) and Melvina (Fortine) Michaud Baker. She grew up in East Millinocket and attended Schenck High School. Being the youngest of 13 children, she admitted to being a little spoiled.

She married Ralph M. Weston on Feb. 6, 1967. From that day on the two traveled the world for Ralph's jobs as a telecommunications engineer. Their travels took them to places such as Nigeria, Australia and Iran to name a few. After retiring they continued traveling to The Canary Islands where they spent winters with the occasional trip to visit friends in Germany and relatives in Switzerland.

Their summers were spent in Skowhegan; with Dolores working at the Lakewood Golf Club, enjoying the camaraderie of friends, while Ralph played golf.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed needlepoint and crafting. Family card games of poker and knock-knock were at the top of her list for fun with family. She liked to tease Ralph that she was losing all of his money. Her quick wit and sense of humor kept us all on our toes, especially Ralph.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Ralph Weston; siblings, Paul Baker of East Millinocket, June Ann and husband William Mackin of Hopkinton, Mass., Tena Snyder of Allentown, Penn., Frank and wife Carol Baker of East Millinocket; sister in law, Mary (Weston) MacGregor of Bangor; brother in law, Richard Brophy and wife Sylvia of Livermore and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by siblings: Mary Elaine (Baker) Manzo; Donald, Frederick, Raymond, Arthur, Leona Michaud, Dorothy (Michaud) Ambrose and Alma (Michaud) Silvestri; along with sister-in-law Ruth (Weston) Brophy and brother-in-law Roy MacGregor.

Together with Ralph, her best friend and husband of nearly 50 years, "They did it their way!"

A special thank you to the staff at Redington-Fairview General Hospital and to Dennis and Andrea Corson for your care and kindness.

A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 11, 2017 from 2- 4 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Jim Browne Foundation – First Tee, 289 Golf Course Road, Madison, Maine 04950.