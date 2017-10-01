Don E. Stradley (1941-2017)

FARMINGTON - Don E. Stradley, who had spent the past 22 years living in North New Portland and then Farmington, passed away on Sept. 21, 2017.

He died at his home after experiencing some health issues in recent months. He was 76. Born Aug. 9, 1941, Don grew up in Willow Springs, Missouri. After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force and found himself stationed in the Azores where he met and married Lubelia Fialho. They had one son, then relocated to Massachusetts. Long before everyone in the country owned a laptop, Don was on the cutting edge of the computer industry, working for many years as a programmer analyst.

After taking an early retirement in the mid 1990s, he and Lubelia journeyed to Maine where they enjoyed the country living and the wildlife that appeared in their backyard. Sadly, his darling "Luby" died in 2003. Don spent the remainder of his life in the company of his many great friends and neighbors, all of whom enjoyed his unique, occasionally outspoken personality. Even in his 70s, he was still guided by the spirit of a young man, never losing his passion for cars or the old rock 'n' roll songs he'd loved as a kid. He had more hobbies than the average person - some only lasted a few months, others lasted for years - and he knew a little about everything. He could tell you the best way to clean a gun, dig a ditch, or use a crock pot. He loved sharing his knowledge, and if he ever took you aside to give you a bit of instruction, that was his way of telling you he cared about you.

Don was very interested in the Bible, and culled from the scriptures a distinct personal philosophy. "You are what you say," he often said, paraphrasing one of his favorite quotes from Job. "So always speak well of yourself."

He will be missed by his son Don, of Massachusetts; his older brothers Warren and Duane, and younger brother Jack; his many friends and relatives throughout Maine, Massachusetts, and Missouri, and the lovely people he knew in his Farmington neighborhood. A graveside service was held on Monday, September 25 at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Funeral services were cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.