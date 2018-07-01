Donald Michael Nemeth

CHESTERVILLE - Don, better known as Nemo, lived his life like a busting bronco coming through the gate, bursting into rooms with loud greetings and embraces. He roared through life like he roared into rooms. With a thundering voice, he would ask people about themselves, their interests, and families. He never met a stranger; everyone was considered a friend. He gave freely of his home and his possessions. He loved cooking and feeding people and no one ever went hungry in his presence. Music, particularly Bluegrass and the Del McCoury band, was a constant in their home. Don had a gift of joining diverse groups of people together - bikers, scientists, college students, and authors – were all valued and appreciated.

Don graduated from Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, NJ. As a young person, he excelled as an athlete and in having fun. Don joined the US Marine Corps after high school. After his service, he worked different jobs and ultimately became a certified arborist. A climbing accident left him disabled and unable to work, but he served as a volunteer with different organizations such as Literacy Volunteers, where he and his mother taught people to read.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Couturier Nemeth, and we are happy to know they are together again. He was well loved and will be deeply missed by his parents, Donald and Audrey Nemeth; his sisters, Donna Nemeth and Denise Nemeth-Greenleaf; his brother-in-law Steve Nemeth-Greenleaf; and the LeBosquet, and Couturier families.

Godspeed to our beloved son, brother, and friend. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held Tuesday at 11 am at the North Fayette Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Monday from 5-7pm. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Don’s memory to either the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington or Literacy Volunteers of Farmington, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington, ME 04938.