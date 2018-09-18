HARRISON - Don “Seagull” Ellis Gullicksen, 67, peacefully passed at his home in Harrison on Sept. 16, 2018, after his battle with ALS.

He was born in Boston, Mass., grew up in Wollaston Beach, Quincy, Mass., and spent summers on Porter Lake in New Vineyard.

In 1976, he married the love of his life, Joanne L. Smith, and they raised their children in their family-built home in Georgetown, Mass. There he enjoyed coaching and playing soccer, as well as breeding and showing Percheron horses. He was also an active member of multiple Draft Horse clubs. In his free time you could find him sharing his vast knowledge and skills with his many friends and family. In 1998, he and Joanne purchased their dream farm in the town of Harrison, ME, where he became a full time farmer. His favorite pastimes included snowmobiling, bocce, and enjoying craft beer with his friends and family.

Don is survived by; his wife, Joanne Gullicksen; their four daughters, Tanya Dunn and husband Brian of Gorham, ME, Deana Gullicksen of Portland, Amy Gullicksen and husband Jim Stevenson of Tamworth, NH, and Bre Worster and husband Stacey of Harrison; his son, Brandon Gullicksen and wife Erika of Titusville, FL; his grandchildren, River and Mercy Dunn, Anthony Pisano, Elli and Arlo Stevenson, Brandon and Jacob Gullicksen, and Skyy and Cedar Worster; his sisters, Marcia Anderson and husband Bob of Pembroke, Elaine Tirrell and Gene of Marion, Mass.; his brother, Paul Gullicksen and wife Robin of Gloucester, Mass.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Ida Benjamin, and Fred and Betty Gullicksen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s memory to the HOPE-JG foundation at www.hope-jg.org

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at 1 p.m., at Oak Meadow Farm, 281 Haskell Hill Road, Harrison.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.