Donald A. Allen (1931-2020)

FARMINGTON - Donald A. Allen, 89, of Wilton, died early Saturday morning at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center in Farmington where he had been a resident for the last 5 months.

He was born in Wilton, Jan. 25, 1931, a son of Daniel and Marion Lane Allen and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1949.

After graduation, he entered the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, returning to Wilton in 1954 where he was employed at K and H Foster, First National Food Store, and retired from GH Bass in 1996. After his retirement, he continued to work at Whispering Pines Motel as a groundskeeper, and finally retired completely at age 75.

In 1962, he married Leeanne Mosher in Wilton where they raised their two sons, Stuart and Russell.

Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, and auto racing in his younger years. You would find him many weekends at Oxford Plains Speedway helping out the Bob Nichols Race Team. He loved watching NASCAR on weekends, cheering on his "driver", #20 Tony Stewart. At the age of 76, he bought his first 4-wheeler and you might have seen him hauling fire-wood and doing yard work at his home on the Farrington road. Every nice day he would drive up and down the road with his dog following behind picking up bottles, cans, and kindling wood.

In 1980, he joined the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department and was very proud of his accomplishments; going to fire conventions, and loved watching the musters. At the time of his passing he was an "Honorary Member" of the department.

He is survived by his sons, Stuart and his wife, Juanita of Jay and Russell and his wife, Debbie of South Paris; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bernal Allen of Wilton; He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Leeanne; sister, Alice; a grandson; and 2 great-grandsons.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood for their care while he was a resident. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider donations to the Wilton Area Food Pantry, PO Box 517, Wilton, ME 04294.

Public graveside memorial services with military honors will be held later in the Summer at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.