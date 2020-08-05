WILTON - Public graveside memorial services with military honors for Donald A. Allen, 89, of Wilton, who died March 30, 2020 will be held on Saturday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Please be reminded that social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone’s safety. Memories and kind words may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. remation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.