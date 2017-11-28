Donald D. Thrasher (1922-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Donald D. Thrasher, 95, passed away November 25, 2017 at Redington Memorial Home.

He was born July 17, 1922 in Springfield, Mass., the son of Maurice M. and Ruth (Fiske) Thrasher.

He was raised in Danvers, Mass. and attended Dartmouth College before joining the United States Navy. On Aug. 5, 1967, he married JoAnn Parkhurst in Knoxville, Tenn. He was a professional musician and was a sales representative in the building products industry as well as a self-employed businessman. Donald was a member of the Rockport, Massachusetts Rotary Club and a member of the Organization of Freemasonry. He served on the board of the Cape Ann Symphony Orchestra and volunteered for the American Red Cross.

Donald enjoyed spending time at his camp on Lake Moxie in Maine, serving as founder and leader of the Cape Ann Jazz Band, playing clarinet, and helping with community events on Cape Ann, and was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jo Ann (Parkhurst) Thrasher of Rockport, Massachusetts; daughter, Pamela Kosloski and husband James of Watertown, Connecticut; son, Scott Thrasher and wife Wendy of Madison, Maine; 2 grandsons, Matthew Kosloski of Watertown, Connecticut and Benjamin Thrasher of Madison, Maine; 2 granddaughters, Melissa Kosloski of Watertown, Connecticut and Abigail Thrasher of Madison, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Donald’s memory to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, Il 60693.

