Donald Dale LeBlanc (1947-2017)

TEMPLE - Donald Dale LeBlanc, 70, died on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Central Maine Medical Center with family and friends by his side, after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

He was born in Claremont, New Hampshire on Jan. 6, 1947, the son of Frank and Francina (Labounty) LeBlanc. He was married to Brenda Maxham on July 11, 1970 in Farmington.

Donald was a hard worker and passed those values on to his children. Donald worked at the Wilton Tannery from the age of 16, until it closed in the early 90’s. He was out of work barely a week and went to work at the local WalMart and retired at the age of 62, to pursue his passion of woodworking. There are many homes near and far that have some of his creations in them. His most recent woodworking pieces were clocks, benches, and tables made from pallets that he would take apart to re-purpose.

Donald was known for his generous spirit, hard work ethic, loyalty, and most of all his strong faith in our creator. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he actively shared his hope of the Bible’s promise for a better future, a paradise on Earth, with all he came in contact with. He always showed he cared by action. He would jokingly say that he was trying to overcome being shy, but we all knew better. He was a man of integrity, and true faith, who never shied away from telling everyone about the loving God we serve.

Donald is survived by; his wife of 47 years, Brenda LeBlanc of Temple; his three children and one grandson, Sean LeBlanc and wife Kerri of Temple, Eric LeBlanc and wife Kelly of Temple, Heidi Peer and husband Evan and their son Corey of Turner; his sister, Carol Grindle and husband Peter of Temple; two half brothers, Frank and Raymond LeBlanc of Claremont, New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Donations in Donald’s memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, PO Box 400, Wilton, ME 04294.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 266 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, Maine. Visitation with a reception will follow at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Road/Rte 43, Temple, Maine. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.