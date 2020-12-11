Donald “Don” L. Pooler (1934-2020)

CAMDEN - It is with profound sorrow that the family of Donald “Don” L. Pooler, 86, announce his passing December 4, 2020 after a period of declining health at Windward Gardens in Camden. He was born July 17, 1934 in Fairfield, the son of Leo L. and Yvette (Bolduc) Pooler.

He was an alter boy while in Catholic School in Fairfield before transferring to Lawrence High School where he was on the track team and graduated in 1952.

His younger years were spent with his father Leo and his favorite uncle Armand Poulin, fishing and hunting. Armand's passing in 1957 weighed heavy on Don and he always had stories at the ready about working on cars and fishing with Armand.

On November 26, 1955 he married Judith Coburn in Fairfield and they would go on to have 6 children.

Over the years he was employed at numerous jobs including Fairfield ESSO Station and Farrah Brown Automotive in Waterville in the 1950s; Fairfield School District in the late 60s and 1970; Maine Central Railroad in the mid-70s and early 80s; Motor Supply in the mid- 80s; and in the 1980s until his retirement in 2015, MSAD 49 as a bus driver, grounds/maintenance and support services; and for Lawry Brothers Funeral Home periodically.

Throughout Don’s life, he was a member of the CB radio club and loved going to Unity Raceway, driving and working on stock cars, roller skating at Happy Wheels in Winslow during his younger years, Nascar, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Soderberg of Hermon and Donna Bellows of Winslow; 4 sons, Donald A. Pooler and companion Cindy Pelotte of Fairfield, Larry Pooler and wife Sherrie of Bangor, Terry Pooler and companion Donna Cloutier of Clinton, Brian Pooler and wife Amy of Rockport; grandchildren, Michelle Risinger and companion Ivan Grant of Brownville, Mark Risinger and wife Allisen of Saco, Amanda Pooler of Waterville, Nathan Pooler and wife Katy of Vassalboro, Kristie Wagg and husband Jim of Waterville, Bryan Bellows and companion Stephanie Ahkeahbo of Winslow, Chad A. Pooler of New Hampshire, Cody Pooler and companion Sarah Caudle of Augusta, Melinda Pooler and companion Ryan Guerrero of Bangor, Shevawn Peaslee and husband Luke of Benton, Larry Colson and wife Amanda of Winslow, Monica Robinson and husband Morgan of Bangor, Amanda Ripley and companion Austin of Camden, Rachel Ripley of Hope; nieces, Susan Laplante and husband Tom of Fairfield, Linda Sproul Davis of Madison, Sharon Sproul of Windsor; former daughter-in-law, Kelly Belanger Pooler of Waterville; great grandchildren, Kaycie, Gabrielle, Trinity Judith “JuJu”, Dinah, Olivia, Madison, Lily, Danielle, Evelyn, Marley, Jacobi, Willow, Abigale, Layla and Alayna.

He was predeceased by his wife, Judith (Coburn) Pooler; parents, Leo and Yvette Pooler; and sister, Juliette Gagnon.

The family wish to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Winward Gardens in Camden for their care and support of our Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Papa...Dad. Special thanks to Jessica Cole for your dedication and professionalism to your residents and for the friendship that made Don think of you like a Grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Donald’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.