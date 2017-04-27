Donald Edgar (1923-2017)

AUBURN – Donald Edgar, 93, of Farmington passed away on Tuesday April 25, 2017, at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born July 2, 1923 in Lexington, Mass., the son of D. Ray and Louise (Reynolds) Edgar.

Following the death of his father, he and his sister, Joan, moved with their mother to Coronado Beach, Florida. Don then attended school at New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and later graduated from Columbia Military Academy, Columbia, Tenn. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army where he earned four combat stars during service in WWII in the European Theater of Operations. After earning an honorable discharge, he enrolled at UMass Amherst. His junior year, he transferred to Middlebury College.

After college, he was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. as a buying guide analyst and later as store manager at the Worcester, MA store. In 1953, Don married Geraldine L. Banks. They raised four children: Carol, Stacey (Cindy), Sheryl and Ray.

After 15 years at Firestone, Don and his wife, Geraldine, went into business for themselves. They purchased a building at Ocean Bluff, Mass. which included a Post Office, variety store, liquor store and two apartments. After ten years, they sold their business and relocated to Farmington, where the family had spent many vacations. Don became part-owner of a retail business selling snowmobiles, boats, outboard motors and other recreational vehicles. He enjoyed gardening, both flower and vegetables, and took pride in maintaining an attractive yard. He instilled in his family an appreciation for the outdoors and love of big band music.

Donald was an avid stamp and postcard collector, belonging to the American Philatelic Society, Royal Canadian Philatelic Society, Farmington Stamp Club and the Kennebec Valley Stamp Club. He enjoyed his extensive collection of history books and had a remarkable ability to retain historical facts and dates. Don and Geraldine also belonged to several Volkssport associations, including Seacoast Striders in New Hampshire and Southern Maine Volkssport Association, walking hundreds of miles throughout New England. For many years, he enjoyed playing volleyball with the Farmington Recreation program.

Don enjoyed traveling by car, and for 20 years, he and Geraldine loaded their station wagon with family and luggage, destined for a two week vacation in Daytona Beach, Fla. He enjoyed taking detours to historical sites and attractions, educating his family along the way. Don will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor which stayed intact until his final moments.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Geraldine; daughters: Carol Hardy (Rick), Stacey Edgar, Sheryl Farnum (Marty); son, Ray Edgar (Sharon), all of Farmington. He is also survived by grandchildren Luke Hardy, Jake Hardy, Molly (Hardy) Melzer, Chet Farnum and Peter Farnum, and their spouses, and four great-grandchildren: Oliver Melzer, Flint Melzer, George Hardy and Harriett Hardy. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Joan.

There will be private memorial graveside services, with military honors provided by Camp Keyes, Augusta, at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Remembrance gifts may be given to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, Me. 04240. Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine.