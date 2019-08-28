Donald F. Hebert, Jr. (1965-2019)

Donald F. Hebert, Jr., 54, of Elkridge, Md. died unexpectedly on August 24, 2019 due to complications from an aortic aneurysm.

He was born July 31, 1965 in Rumford, the youngest child of Donald F. Hebert and Bettina M. Chiavaralloti Hebert. Don was married to Colleen Ginevan for 25 years and together they had 3 children who were the light of his life.

Don was a 1983 graduate of Dirigo High School where he excelled in both football and basketball. He was elected to All State football in 1982 and was a member and co-captain of Dirigo’s 1982 & 1983 State Champion basketball teams. He would later return to Dirigo as a teacher and varsity boy’s basketball coach.

Don graduated from St. Michael’s College in Winooski Vermont and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Rivier College in Nashua, NH. He was a career educator who taught secondary Special Education in New Hampshire, Maine, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. He was currently teaching at Francis Scott Key Middle School in Montgomery County, Md.

Don was an avid sports enthusiast who coached little league baseball, and middle & high school basketball and football. In 2009 he received the North Carolina High School Coach of the Year award for his work with the Orange High School girl’s basketball team. Don spent several years as a college baseball umpire in the All Division 1 Conference, ACC Conference, A-10 Conference, CAA Conference and Big East Conference. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and his favorite pastime was talking statistics and sports trivia with his beloved son, Max.

His family and friends will always remember his love of music, sense of humor, quick wit, fearlessness and free spirit.

Don was pre-deceased by his parents, his maternal grandparents Antonio and Mary Chiavaralotti, his paternal grandparents, Saul and Agnes Hebert, and his sister Nicole A. Hebert.

He is survived by: his children Lt. Benjamin David Hebert, US Army, Seattle, Wash., Margaret Anne Hebert, Charlotte, NC, Maxwell Jacob Hebert, Glen Allen, Va.; his siblings Dr. Anne M. Hebert (John Cooke), W. Kingston, RI, Deborah J. Stemle (Eric), Acworth, Ga., Richard M. Hebert (Heidi), John H. Hebert (Sandy), and Wendy S. Hebert all of Dixfield, and Bobbie L. Barron (Frank), Auburn; his nieces and nephews, godson Adam Stemle (Lauren), Fernandina Beach, Fla., Michelle Nylen (Kevin), Miami, Fla., Elizabeth Lambert (Josh), Chesterville, Marie Killeen (James), Exeter NH, Jane Hebert, So. Portland, Grace Hebert and Barry Campbell of Bangor, Joseph Hebert, Aidan Low and Vincent Hebert, all of Dixfield; his aunts and uncles Donna Cialfi (Gary), Milford, Conn., Toni Dietrich (Bob), Pensacola, FL, and Frank Chiaravalloti (Deborah) of Newbury Port, Mass.; and, by several first and second cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitation on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld Street Dixfield, ME. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday morning Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. from Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle Street, Farmington, ME. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Following the services, family and friends are invited to celebrate Don’s life at the home of John & Sandy Hebert, 40 Bruce Tibbetts Drive, Dixfield

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Kids Rock, 271 Grove Avenue, Bldg. E2, Verona NJ 07044 or littlekidsrock.org. and to Special Olympics Maine, 125 John Roberts Road, So. Portland, ME 04106 or give.specialolympics.com .