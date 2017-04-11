Donald Franklin Greenlaw (1944-2017)

AUGUSTA - Donald Franklin Greenlaw 73, of Farmington passed away peacefully at Togus Springs Hospice unit; Friday, April 7, 2017.

He was born March 13, 1944, in Lewiston, son of Paul and Aldia Greenlaw.

He attended Calais High School and joined the Marine Corps in May of 1961. He served as Infantryman and Field Radio Operator from May 1961 to June 1965.

On Oct. 25, 1669 he married Betty Hoar of Farmington.

He spent many years cooking at The Pioneer House, Lake Shore, and The Country Manner. He also worked as a truck driver for Lipmans and night watchman for GH Bass. He later opened his own Greenlaw's pawns and Collectables shop in Farmington. Donnie enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing cribbage, chess, and dominoes. He also had a passion for collecting military memorabilia.

He is survived by his wife Betty, his son Timothy Greenlaw and wife Beth of Charleston; his son Michael Greenlaw and wife Niki Fulton-Greenlaw of Farmington. Five grandchildren Denae, Shawna, Rose, Amanda, and Joshua "JJ."

He was predeceased by his two brothers Eugene and Steve and two sisters Janet and Hannah.

A military graveside service will be held on May 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery on High St. in Farmington. Arrangement are under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services of Farmington.

Messages of condolences may be sent for the family at adamsmcfarlane.com/