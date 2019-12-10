Donald Grant Keene (1956-2019)

PORTSMOUTH, NH - Donald Grant Keene, 63, a resident of Jay, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Dec. 5 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH.

He was born Nov. 25, 1956 in Rumford, the son of Marshall Grant Keene and Beverly Arlene (Kilbreth) Keene. He attended school in Maine and Mobile, Ala.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Through the years he worked driving truck, more recently in carpentry and construction. He was currently working for ACS-Atlantic Construction Services in Auburn. Donald loved to hunt, and enjoyed NASCAR and football. He was an avid Patriots fan.

He is survived by his loving companion of 17 years, Linda Autrey of Jay, his children, Jason Keene of Mississippi, Theresa Santini and husband David of Pennsylvania, Nicole Sylvester and husband Mike of Greene, and Devon and Dalton Autrey, grandchildren, Alexis Santini, Grant, Jayden and Jason Keene, his mother, Beverly Williams of Livermore Falls, brothers, Russell Keene and wife Paula of Mississippi, Jet Thompson and wife Mary of Alabama, and sister Ańgel Calcote and husband Glen of Mississippi. He was predeceased by his father, and his son, Jeremy Keene.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., on Dec. 21 at the First United Pentecostal Church of Livermore Falls, 19 Union Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring with full military honors at Damon Cemetery, Buckfield, Maine.