Donald Howard Priest (1938-2017)

NORTH ANSON - Donald Howard Priest, 87 of North Anson, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1938 in Anson to the late Walter and Vera (Moody) Priest. Donald graduated from Anson Academy and then enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served his country overseas as a heavy vehicle truck driver.

His calling and love of the road extended upon his return as a truck driver for many years, logging thousands of miles behind the wheel for the North Anson Reel Company. He was employed by Sonoco as a log scaler; you could find him in the scaler shack telling all kinds of stories and tales. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also a member of American Legion Post 0099.

One of this many favorite pastimes was cooking and baking. He was definitely the chef of the house and loved it very much. He enjoyed taking day trips with his loving wife Dianne, where sometimes they never knew where they would end up; but being together was all that mattered to them. Their love to one another was never wavering and always close to his heart.

He loved and cherished his time with his son Darren and his grandson Brandon. Many times they could be found fishing, Jeeping or hunting. It was not hard to tell that they were the apple of his eye. He was always in his glory when he was with them. They shared a bond like no other in this world. He loved having family time and looked forward to Christmas and Thanksgiving, when all the children and grandchildren came together.

Donald is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Dianne (Allen) Priest; his loving son, Darren Priest, and his wife Lisa; his grandchildren, Brandon, Cailan and Dylan, of Embden; a stepdaughter, Sandra Carlson, and her children Cody, Josh, and Matthew Carlson of Wilton, Maine and Orlando, Fla.; a stepson, Bill Paine, from Standish; and his sister, Marlene Rodrigue, of Waterville.

He was predeceased by his sister, Goldie Foss, of West Athens.

"If love could have saved you,

you would have lived a lifetime."

A remembrance gathering will be held March 10, 2017, from 9 - 11 a.m., and a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street, Madison. A spring burial will be determined at a later date, at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Giberson Funeral Home, 18 River Street in Bingham.