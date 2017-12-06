Donald J. LeSuer (1921-2017)

TOGUS – Donald J. LeSuer, 96, of Jay, passed over to the other side of God’s light Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2017, joining his beloved daughter, Lynne LeSuer who predeceased him on Nov. 25, 2016.

He was born July 5, 1921, in Haverhill, Mass., a son of Frank J . and Lena (Bilodeau) LeSuer.

He received his education in Haverhill schools and at the age of 14, began working in shoe factories to help supplement the family income during the depression. He was a veteran, having honorably served our Country in the US Army (SSgt), 911 Signal Corps during WWII in Australia, New Guinea, Port Moresby, Hollandia, Leyte and Manila. Both prior to his military service, and during, he was a featherweight boxer.

He was employed at Lyndon Shoe in Lynn, Mass., and was relocated to Maine when they opened Livermore Shoe. He served as the superintendent for 21 years.

Don had an entrepreneurial spirit that developed at an early age, mixing ingenuity, intelligence, ambition and cleverness. His sincere devotion at making the world a better place is evident in his many contributions of purposeful living for the benefit of his beloved community.

Don was always concerned about many values that make an area an exceptional place to live, work and to raise a family. He served on the Franklin County Hospital Board of Directors at a pivotal time in the growth and location of improved local healthcare. He was one of the founders of the Otis Federal Credit Union and the AYS Sports Organization and devoted a considerable amount of time to the local veterans' organizations.

He was a 40-year member of the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335, Jay and served as commander for one year; Canteen Chair for five years; and Chaplain for 25 years. He was a member of the Lane Dube AMVETS Post #33 for 20 years and served as Chaplain for five years. He was a member of the American Legion Post for many years and was a member of the Blue Falcon Bugle and Drum Corps for five years.

Perhaps one of his most rewarding and gratifying volunteer commitments came from his 20-year involvement with the Franklin County Special Olympics. He served on their Board of Directors for over 20 years.

Don was a firm believer in exercising one’s rights and responsibilities to listen, learn and offer one’s opinion ... he attended every special Town Meeting in Jay and voted in every election.

He was also a man of strong faith. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima church, Jay and had served as a Parish Council Member at St. Mary’s and served twice as a Parish Council Member at St. Rose of Lima where he was also a choir member, soloist and a eucharistic minister. He also had served on the Holy Cross Cemetery Committee. Never idle, he continued to work, even in his retirement, as a licensed funeral service attendant for 28 years at the Wiles Remembrance Centers.

His hobbies included hunting, (he was known as a great shot), caring for the family property at Meadow View, and offering a limerick or a joke that would bring candor and humor to nearly every situation.

He taught us all something about the definition of the word “family” and was devoted to those whom he considered such.

He is loved by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Burhoe Lesuer, whom he married on Sept. 7, 1956; his children: Dennis LeSuer of Auburn; Lorrie Ferrari and her husband Tony Scucci of Portland; and Donald LeSuer and his wife, Deana of Jay; grandchildren: James Ferrari, Jr. Dawn Lynne Ferrari, Devon LeSuer and Diavana Lesuer, and many nieces and nephews . He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy (Parker) LeSuer Nason and his siblings: Francis, Jeannette, Lorraine, Richard and Shirley.

His family welcomes your tributes and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where a video tribute will be available later in the week.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay, Sunday Dec. 10 from 2-5 PM, where services provided by the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 of Jay will be held at 3 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday Dec. 11th at 10 AM from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay, with Rev. Paul Dumais as celebrant. Full military honors will be provided immediately following Mass at the entrance of the church. A comfort reception will follow at the Lane Dube AMVETS Post #33 Main St., Jay. Private family committal services at the original Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta, Me. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin County Special Olympics AMVETS Post 333, Jay, Maine 04239.