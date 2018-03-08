Donald Joseph Hebert (1930-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Donald Joseph Hebert, 87, peacefully went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on March 3, 2018 at his home in Skowhegan surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born April 12, 1930 in Benton, the son of John B. and Odelia (Pouliot) Hebert.

On Jan. 27, 1951, he married Rita Marjorie Price. He worked at the family farm and later had his own farm. He was a carpenter for the Skowhegan School District. In Donald’s retirement years, he liked to snowmobile, hunt, fish, golf, play pool and cards, and do woodworking. He faithfully attended the Church of Faith in Skowhegan and found special friendships at the church. He will always be remembered for his selflessness and willingness to help others. The love in our family flows strong and deep leaving us memories to treasure. His legacy is his family.

Donald loved to spend time with his grandchildren, Joshua, Tara, Keri, Kiandra, Brett, Ashley, Megan, Carmen and Nicholas at the family Cottage and there are many memories they will forever cherish.

He will be missed by his family and friends, but he will always be in our hearts.

Donald is survived by his loving wife Rita of 67 years; children, Chispa and Peter D’Errico (Joshua and Jaime D’Errico), Mark and Michelle Hebert (Kiandra, Ashley and Nicholas Hebert), Patricia and Gary Staples (Keri and Kenny Gray) (Carmen Ballard), Mary and Dennis Bedard (Tara and Chris Kimbell) (Brett and Alicia Bedard) (Megan and Zachary Tondreau); three sisters, Sylvia Labbe, Frances Plante, and Rita Hebert; and many special nieces and nephews. He was blessed with seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sue Bernedette Hebert; and three siblings, Rene Hebert, Ann Rice, and Yvette Hebert.

A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.