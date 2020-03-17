Donald Joseph Lowe Sr. (1935-2020)

FARMINGTON - On the 11th day of March, in the year of our Lord, 2020, Donald Joseph Lowe Sr., 85, of Farmington, entered into his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1935 at home in Westborough, Mass., the son of William F. Lowe and Margaret E. Dempsey Lowe. He attended the Harvey School, Eli Whitney School, and graduated from Westborough High School in 1954.

In September, Donald was hired by J.J. Newbury stores and traveled 3 states converting their stores to self-service. While working in Endicott, NY, Donald met and married Rebecca Traver, and the next year Donald Jr. Was born. The growing family then moved back to Westborough where Donald worked in the Lowe family stores. Donald and Rebecca had three more children together, Margaret, Eric and Jill.

In 1972, Donald purchased his own general store in Sanford. Donald and Rebecca owned and operated that store for 5 years and then moved to Weld, where he was employed by Bass Shoe Co. For the next 9 years. Donald then moved to South Bristol where he worked the next 10 years at Lincoln Academy as head custodian, until he retired at age 62. For the next 8 years, he drove a school bus for the Bristol Consolidated School and retired again at the age of 70. Later in life, Donald married Angelina, and the two of them resided on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington until his final days.

Donald is survived by Angelina and her children; Donald’s children, Donald Lowe Jr. And his wife Alicia, Margaret (Lowe) Tatro and her husband Tom, Eric Lowe, Jill (Lowe) Schmid and her husband Daniel; his brother, William Lowe and wife Doris; his late brother Eldon’s wife, Jean Lowe; his late brother Jim’s wife, Joan Lowe; his childhood friend Shelly Masterson; ; and his grandchildren, Jamie, Patrick, Jessica, David, Peter, Justin, Thomas, Daniel, Joseph, Mark, Matthew, April, Elijah, Courtney, Clint, and Emmy. He was predeceased in life by his first wife and mother of his children, Rebecca; and his brothers, Richard, Eldon, and twins John and Jim.

Donald asked to be remembered first and foremost for giving his life to Jesus Christ and accepting the Lord’s gift of salvation and eternal life. Donald will likewise be remembered for the twinkle in his eye and his extraordinary sense of humor. In his last days, he expressed a desire that every person reading these words would give their heart to Jesus Christ and be granted the salvation and eternal rest that Donald found in the Heaven his Lord prepared for him.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.