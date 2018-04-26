Donald R. Morton (1939-2018)

RANGELEY – Donald R. Morton, 78, of Rangeley, gently passed Monday morning, April 23, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

He began his journey on June 25th, 1939, joining the Army Reserve in 1957, and returned to marry his love, Leah C. Moore, on September 13, 1958. Upon his return, he began his career in the family business at D.C Morton & Sons, where he continued to build the business with his brother, Richard F Morton, and eventually his son Douglas C. Morton.

He was a member of the Kemankeag Lodge 213 AF & AM of Rangeley, the Scottish Rite of Portland, (Masons), Kora Temple Shrine of Lewiston, and the Rangeley Rotary Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid nature lover, as well as all outdoor activities, with a special fondness to West Richardson Pond and the camp, with his family and friends.

His love of Rangeley’s history was contagious, sharing stories with all he encountered. A gentle giant, with kindness to all he met, always offered an extended hand. He is survived by his wife Leah, of 60 years; his children, Jami, Diane (Dan), Debra, Douglas (Corinne); 5 grandchildren; his brother Richard F. Morton of Rangeley, his sister, Dorothy A. Novak of New Jersey; Several nieces, nephews and others whom called him, Grampy. He was pre-deceased by his parents: Ruth F. Morton and Donald C. Morton; and his grandson Douglas H. White. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held Saturday, May 26 at 3 p. m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley followed by Masonic services and military honors at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial donations to the Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsman Assoc. P.O. Box 244, Rangeley ME 04970. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.