Donald Rolfe Lovejoy (1926-2018)

MADISON - Donald Rolfe Lovejoy, 91, passed away April 9, 2018 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison surrounded by his family.

He was born December 3, 1926 in New Portland, the son of Leon and Ina (Rolfe) Lovejoy. He attended Central High School in North New Portland and on December 9, 1949 he married Carlene Hargreaves in Kingfield. He was a veteran who proudly served his country during World War II (1944 – 1946) as a Seaman, Second Class in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge. During that time, he was presented with a Victory Medal. Donald was employed as a foreman in veneer woodworking for 37 years at Solon Manufacturing until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a avid Red Sox fan.

Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carlene (Hargreaves) Lovejoy of Madison; 2 sons, Michael Lovejoy and wife Mary Ann of Edgewood, Maryland, Kevin Lovejoy and wife Nancy of North New Portland; sister, Phyllis of Skowhegan; grandson Kyle Lovejoy and wife Kaylie of Athens; several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

At Donald's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Donald's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.