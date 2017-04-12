Donat Cyr “Giz” Parent (1931-2017)

RUMFORD - Donat Cyr “Giz” Parent, 85, passed away April 6, 2017 at the Rumford Community Home in Rumford surrounded by his loved ones

He was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Rumford, the son of Donat and Evelyn (Dorion) Parent.

He was educated in the schools of Rumford and graduated in 1949. He went on to serve active duty in the US Navy for 4 years and served aboard the USS Toledo CA - 133 as radio man. After that he worked at the Kittery Naval Shipyard up until his retirement.

Giz was an avid kayaker, mountain climber, cross-country skier and bicycler. He was a AMCA member, climbing all the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire. He introduced all of his nieces and nephews to the sports, forming lasting memories of their times spent with him. He inspired a yearly summer camping "Parent Reunion" weekend for the family, which continues to this day, along with its renowned cribbage tournament. More importantly, Giz was an outstanding surrogate father to his family. He was there Rock from their youth right until the end!

He is survived by his brother Joseph (Dick) Parent in wife Angie, sister Evelyn (Sis) Haines and husband Eugene, and his brother Timothy D. Parent and wife Jackie. His many nieces and nephews are Sharon Kauffman, Mike Parent, John Parent, Jim Parent, David Parent, Bente' Jordan, Casey Parent, Allie Kelley, Dorna Bureau and Eugene W. Haines. As well, he had many friends he remained close with.

At this time, Donat's family want to send their thanks and gratitude to the consistent outstanding loving care given by Dr. Kreckle and a staff at the Rumford Community Home and Beacon Hospice staff.

The family asks that condolences and memories be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

At Donate's request, there will be no funeral service or graveside ceremony. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in his memory to The Rumford Community Home, 11 John F. Kennedy Drive, Rumford, ME 04276 or the Beacon Hospice, 245 Center Street, #10 A, Auburn, ME 04210 or to the Rumford Community Library, 56 Rumford Ave., Rumford, ME 04276. Cremation care has been provided by the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.