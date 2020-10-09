Donn Everett Dyer (1947-2020)

PALMYRA - On Oct. 5, a little after 11 p.m. my Father Donn Everett Dyer’s Soul left this earth unexpectedly. He believed deeply that Jesus would receive him with open arms and the unconditional love that he so desperately craved.

Born Feb. 17 1947, he Lived 73 years. He grew up on a farm in Palmyra with his Father Gilbert Dyer, Mother Vivian Dyer, twin Sister Donna Hatch, sister Mary Gagne, brothers, Lynn, Frank, and Allan Dyer. In his 20’s he married Thelma Temple and with her had his first two children Brad and Joshua. After the end of his first marriage he married another, Mary Hastings. With Mary who already had a daughter Laura Hastings he had two more children Andrew and Angela. My Father divorced again and stayed single up until his passing. He Loved simple things, like a good Dr Grabow full bent pipe and he was always in search of the best version he could find. He Loved muscle magazines, and he could read giant books in night. He always spoke to us kids and others of “Puttering around” and “finagling some way to make money”. He would always tell us kids to “Light somewhere” and “In just a minute,” he was an exceptional procrastinator.

My father loved the woods. He had big dreams of giant wood lots that could sustain him indefinitely he talked about it all the time. He knew trees well and often would identify them as we walked and worked in the woods. Cutting trees and clearing the land for homes and camps was what he was best at and it made him happy. He lived a hard life and spent much of it lamenting the mistakes of his past. There were of course many happy moments, but his nature caused him to perpetually beat himself up. He often spoke to me of past regrets and people he had done wrong by and desperately wanted them to know how deeply he regretted what he had done. My father loved his family deeply but struggled to show it. He was very intelligent but often made decisions that would suggest otherwise. He spent his last few years in different nursing homes. He had COPD, heart disease, and various other conditions that accompany a body that was not treated well for too long. He struggled with alcoholism and smoking, but thankfully he beat both of those things before the end.

He left this earth with 10 grandchildren. He is survived by all those mentioned above except for his parents, and twin sister. He lived hard and worked hard. He loved deeply and lost more than he wanted, but one thing I am sure of is at the end of his Life he was more at peace than he had ever been and for that I am grateful.

Rest easy Dad, you are loved more than you ever knew...

A graveside service will be held at Palmyra Village Cemetery in Palmyra, Maine on October 17 at 11 a.m. rain or shine.