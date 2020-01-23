Donna Edna (Davis) Latham (1943-2020)

NEW SHARON - Donna Edna (Davis) Latham, 76, of New Sharon passed away peacefully at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center in Farmington on Jan. 18, 2020. Her final days were filled with family, friends and humor.

Donna was born in Dryden Maine on Jan. 29, 1943, to Merwin and Lillian Davis. She grew up in Dryden, attended school in Wilton, and later graduated from Wilton Academy in 1961. She worked a variety of jobs in factories, retail and nursing. Donna spent many years living in Florida until she ultimately returned to Maine in 2009 to be closer to her family; with a memorable trip back. She resided with her Son, Ricky, until she became ill.

For many years she enjoyed her beloved dogs, Duchess and Molly. Donna was also very passionate about collecting, especially her pigs and dogs. Donna loved country music, wrestling, watching movies, and being a mom, grandmother and great grandmother.

Donna’s family describes her as always playful. She had a sarcastic sense of humor that followed her everywhere. She had a love that was unconditional and non-judgmental. Her strength and beauty will live on through the many people that loved her.

Donna is survived by her 4 children, son Ricky Davis, daughter Wendy Brown and husband Kevin, daughter Fawn Hutchinson and husband John, and her son Shawn Latham; her older sister, Nancy Ryder; her grandchildren, Pamela Boyker-Smith and husband Christian, Cory Boyker and fiancé Jyss, Miranda Barrett and husband Kodi, Ashley Turcotte and partner Jesse, Caleb Latham, Tylor Latham, and Donna Latham; 10 great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

Donna is predeceased by her sister, Shirley Couture; her brother, Clifford (Kippy) Davis; her parents Merwin and Lillian Davis; and her nieces Sandy Richard and Chris Parsons.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center and the 3rd floor nursing staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for making Donna’s last days comfortable and personable.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m., at 97 Archer Rd in Chesterville. A burial service will be announced later in the spring time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.