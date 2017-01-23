Donna L. Lane (1944-2017)

NEW SHARON - Donna Lee Lane, 72, passed away on Jan. 20, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where she had been a patient for the past week.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1944, in New Sharon, the daughter of Herbert and Methel (Mitchell) Nightingale. She graduated from New Sharon High School in the class of 1963. Donna married William Lane on Jan. 25, 1974 in Farmington and he predeceased her in 2004.

For many years, she worked as a dental receptionist, and also at the Fabric Inn and taught quilting classes. Later in life, quilting became her passion and she enjoyed many crafts. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Grange, the New Sharon Recreational Committee and several quilting clubs, including one at her house every week.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Hauser and husband Gary of Maryland; her grandson, Gregory Hauser of Georgia; her granddaughter, Kelsey Hauser of Maryland; her great granddaughter, Savannah Charnock of Maryland; many nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Lane; her brothers: Stanley Nightingale, Leslie Nightingale, and Carroll Nightingale; and her sister, Elizabeth Cranton.

Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, public visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m., with Rev. John Tolman officiating, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will be in June of 2017 at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon.