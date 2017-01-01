Donna M. French (1951-2016)

FAIRFIELD - Donna Marie French, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2016, after a courageous battle of many illnesses.

She was born in Van Buren on Oct. 5, 1951, the daughter of Maurice and Regina Ruel. She was educated in the schools of Winslow and graduated from Winslow Senior High School, class of 1971. Then continued her education and graduated from Kennebec Valley Vocational Technical Institute, and University of Maine Augusta School of Practical Nursing, and most recently, was a post-graduate in pharmacology.

Donna worked at a local nursing home for 20 years until she opened French Residential Care facility for challenged adults, which she owned and operated for 15 years. She was also Queen Mother of the chapter of Red Hat Society (elegant red hat ladies).

Donna is survived by three daughters: Rebecca Hughes and husband Mike of Windsor, Monica Hammock and Paul Hammock of Winslow, Tonia Savasuk and partner Keith Spencer of Oakland; a son, Reggie French of Windsor; a very special daughter, Jillian French; 11 grandchildren: Samantha, Tasha, Reggie Jr, Dallas, Jillian, Jessica, Kyler, Paul Jr, Khristopher, Joshua, and Calia; two great grandchildren, Bailey and McKenna; six biologial sisters; two biological brothers; many aunts and uncles; a very special brother, Robert Ruel who was so special to her; close friends, Joe and Nancy Pais and Janice Hysler.

She was predeceased by her twin sons; parents, Maurice and Regina Ruel; biological mother, Rita; biological sisters: June, Joyce and Christina McInnis; brothers: Robert King, Edward Paul King; nephew, David Goldsmith; a very special pet, Sir Rilley Ho French, a Bishon Frezie.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Assembly of Truth Fellowship, 2 Ten Lots Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Donna's memory to Beacon Hospice Inc., 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 12, Augusta, ME 04330

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.