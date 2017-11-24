Donna Wilcox Heath (1944-2017)

PHILLIPS - Donna Wilcox Heath, 73, passed away on Nov. 20, 2017, at her home in Phillips, with her family by her side.

The youngest of six children, she was born on May 15, 1944 in Farmington, the daughter of Clifford and Phoebe (Ross) Wilcox. Donna was predeceased by her siblings, Evelyn Forsten, Hazel Stygles, Roland Wilcox, and Molly Estes.

She married Kendall Heath on July 14, 1962, after graduating from Phillips High School with the Class of 1962. Donna worked in both the shoe and wood industry, spending her early years at Farmington Shoe and J.L. Coombs, and later years at Lauri Enterprises and Kingfield Wood Products. Donna enjoyed flower gardening, fishing, traveling, and playing cards and board games during family gatherings at her home. She was devoted to her family and took great joy in being a significant part of her son’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives.

Donna is survived by; her loving husband of 55 years, Kendall Heath of Phillips; her son, Kevin Heath of Phillips; her grandchildren, Chad Heath and wife Laurie of Melrose, FL, Craig Heath of Auburn, Brandi Heath of Tampa, FL, and Megan Heath of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter in-law and mother of her four grandchildren, Darlene Wilber Heath of Tampa, FL; five great grandchildren; and her brother, Nolan of Murphy, NC. Donna leaves behind numerous, loving extended family members and friends, as well as her beloved pet dog, Waldo, and her cat, Squeaky.

Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.