Dora D. Austin (1928-2016)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Dora D. Austin, 88, resident of Claiborne and Hughes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of South Paris, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2016.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1928 in Strong, Maine, the daughter of Marshall and Nellie (Stevens) Douglass. She received her education in Stratton schools and was the last to pass away out of her 10 brothers and sisters.

On June 30, 1948, she married Lorin (Lonny) Austin, and they made their home in Wilton and lovingly raised their son, William (Bill) Austin and daughter Darlene Austin Hardy. Mr. Austin passed on March 2, 2013.

Dora and Lonny enjoyed camping with additional family members and friends often along the coast of Maine and area lakes. She and Lonny enjoyed square dancing and she loved sewing their matching outfits. She was an avid knitter and also spent her time sewing and crocheting.

After Dora retired from the purchasing department at Forster Manufacturing Co. in Wilton, she and Lonny wintered in Mesa, Arizona, from October to April for 17 years and then returned to Maine for the summer months. She enjoyed meeting new friends in Arizona, taking craft classes and would take advantage of the warm mild winters by walking her two miles every day. Eventually she and Lonny made their way back to South Paris, Maine, where she remained until October 2015 when she moved to Franklin, Tenn.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Barbara Austin of South Paris and her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and David Hardy of Spring Hill, Tenn. She was blessed with five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Graveside memorial service and celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. on May 5, 2017 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Maine. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation and memorial graveside arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rts. 2 & 27) Farmington.