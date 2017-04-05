Dora L. Brown (1939-2017)

MADISON - Dora L. Brown, 77 of Madison was called home to be with the Lord Sunday March 26, 2017 with her husband of 56 years by her side.

She was born Aug. 2, 1939 in Industry, the daughter of Elliot A. and Althea M. (Sterry) Rackliff. In Dora's youth she enjoyed spending time with her grandparents, visiting Aunt Nora down on the coast, where her love for seafood and the ocean resulted in many return visits. Later on attending dances at the local Grange Halls. She also picked beans, worked some at the corn shop as well as helping out at the Post Office. Dora attended school in Starks and Madison, Graduating from Madison High School, Class of 1959.

On June 11, 1960 she married Gerald T. Brown Sr. at the United Baptist Church in Madison. She became a homemaker, but also babysat and sold Tupperware to help meet the needs of her family. She loved camping, family reunions and attending many games, functions, recitals and events of her children and grandchildren. Dora enjoyed gardening especially tending her flowers and lilac tree's. Mom and Dad also enjoyed many nights of dancing with family and friends at Smitty's, The Boarderline Express being one of their favorite bands.

Dora was a member of Christ Community Fellowship in Madison. The church played a big role in her life giving Mom the gift of faith and determination to make the most out of life despite her health.

She is survived by her loving husband Gerald Sr., her daughter Norma (Brown) Sincyr and her husband Mike of Skowhegan, son Gerald T. Brown Jr and his significant other Brenda Cipriano of Madison. Her grandchildren Michelle Humphrey and husband Ryan, Garrick Brown and his wife Becky, Zane Brown, Ashley Sincyr, Emily Sincyr, Brianna Moore and Matt Brown. Her great grandchildren Makenna and Brayden Humphrey. Her sisters Mary Decker and Gwen Day. Her brother Elliot (Mickey) Rackliff Jr. Her aunts Betty Butterfield and Eleanor Rackliff. Her sister-in-laws Sonja Clark and Carmaline Emmons. As well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dora is predeceased by her parents, her step-mother Geneva Rackliff, foster parents Jane and Bill Gray and a brother Thomas Rackliff.

The family would like to extend gratitude and thanks to the staff at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center and Hospice for all of your care and kindness that you provided.

A committal service will be held later in the spring at Athearn Cemetery in Anson with a gathering to follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street, Madison, Maine. www.gibersonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Shriner's Hospitals for Children Development Office 516 Carew Street Springfield, MA 01104 or Humane Society 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, Me 04901