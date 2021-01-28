Doris A. Drake (1934-2021)

PAHRUMP – Doris A Drake, 86, of Pahrump, NV, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021 after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Doris was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, and the only daughter of Thelma and Harvey Pond, Sr. Doris grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School.

While in high school, Doris used to work at Farmington Theatre and would run to work. She would say, “I ran before running was cool.” Doris first married in 1954 and had three children. She later married Maynard Drake in 1981. Her jobs included working at Bass Shoe, Farmington Shoe, Forster’s Manufacturing, Farmington Diner, Home for the Aged and others. She was actively involved the Farmington Emblem Club #460 for many years and was Past President and a Charter Member. Being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother were her greatest passions. She also loved to cook and care for others.

Doris is survived by her husband, Maynard Drake of Pahrump, NV; daughters, Sherry and Earl Hallett and Rhonda and Gary Bickford of Pahrump, NV; and son, Harold Small, Jr. and Bonnie Hardy of New Sharon. Stepsons, John Drake of Lewiston, Maine, Mark Drake and partner David Keesee of St. Louis, MS; Stepdaughter, Yvonne Drake of Lewiston, Maine. Granddaughter; Jennifer Bickford and Paul Goldman of Hesperus, Colorado, Jessica and Darrell Tibbetts of Livermore, Maine, and Stephanie and Shawn Sorrell of Sparks, Nevada. She was also loved by her great grandchildren, great-great grandson, nieces, and nephews.

Doris was predeceased by her parents and brothers: Sonny, Delmar, Linwood, Thomas Pond, and sister: Millie Enman and a grandson, Joseph Breton.

At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Parkinson’s Foundation located at: American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.