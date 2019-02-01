Doris ‘Dot’ L. Morneau (1954-2019)

WINSLOW - Doris “Dot” L. Morneau, 64, passed away Jan. 20, 2019 at her home in Winslow.

She was born May 28, 1954 in Portland, the daughter of Charles and Florence (Thurston) Hodgdon.

She was a substitute teacher and worked with many children, including those with special needs. She loved to read to them and share her knowledge. It gave her joy to be with them. To Dot, there were no strangers, just friends she had not yet met. She was a beautiful writer and poet and had many articles published. She always made Jesus a birthday cake on Christmas.

Dot was an animal lover and rescued any and all strays, especially chickens and cats that were in need; she truly was the patron St. Francis of Assissi. Dot and Paul enjoyed many vacations to las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Paul Morneau, Sr.; son, Paul “PJ” Morneau, Jr and wife Pam and children, Jazymne and JP (Paul Jr. told his mom every night before she went to bed that he loved her); daughter, Jennifer Greene and husband Tim and son, Garrett; son, Christopher Morneau who was Dot's best friend (they had a special bond that gave them each such peace and comfort, they were each other's rock); 3 beautiful great grandchildren, Aubrey, Olivia and Cameron; special sister, Susan Pomeroy; and Anne Hodgdon. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Florence Hodgdon; brother, Chuck Hodgdon whom she loved and is now with him and Jesus.

At Dot's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Because of Dot's love and devotion to her animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dot's memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901. Donations do not have to be in monetary value as she wouldn't want anyone to be in hardship. Instead, smile,think of her and donate food, a toy or bed, Anything that would bring joy to an animal would also bring joy to Dot.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.