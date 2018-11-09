Doris Mae Ifill (1934-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Doris Mae Ifill, 84, passed away Nov. 4, 2018 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville.

She was born March 3, 1934 in Bath, the daughter of Edward and Emma (Rival) Farnham.

She attended Friendship Grammar School and graduated in 1954 from Waldoboro High School. She met Edward Ifill shortly after graduation and they were married December 11, 1955 in Damariscotta. After Edward’s death, she met Richard Nash in 1982 at a singles dance.

Doris was employed for 35 years at Sylvannia in Waldoboro in various positions until her retirement as a coil inspector. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and enjoyed dancing, needlecrafts, roller skating, played guitar, liked Elvis, and cherished time spent with family.

She is survived by her life partner of 36 years, Richard Nash of Fairfield; 2 sons, Walter Ifill and wife Carol of Edmond, Oklahoma and Gary Ifill of Temple, Arizona; 2 granddaughters, Emily Ifill and Amanda Ifill, both of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandson, Edward J. Ifill of Edmond, Oklahoma; and sister, Eleanor Robinson of Rockland. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Ifill in 1978.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 from noon to 2 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Doris’s memory to Lakewood Continuing Care Center, 220 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, ME 04901.