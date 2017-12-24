Doris May Ellis (1925-2017)

PHILLIPS - Doris May Ellis, 92, passed away on Dec. 21, 2017 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born on March 31, 1925 in Topsham, the daughter of Everett and Ruth (Ridlon) Christopher. Doris attended Rangeley High School, and then Saugus (MA) Latin High School, graduating in the class of 1943.

On Feb. 10, 1947, Doris married Lawrence Ray Ellis in Farmington. He predeceased her on May 15, 2005. Over the years, she worked as a clerk at Dill’s Clothing, Edmund’s Red and White, and Edmund’s Market in Phillips. She was a member of the Phillips Congregational Church, where she and her husband sang in the choir for many years, and Past Worthy Matron of Oppalunski Chapter #125 O.E.S. In Phillips. Doris cooked many meals for her children and grandchildren, always having homemade doughnuts that she shared with anyone who stopped by. She loved to sing and dance with Ray “Bumpa”, passing on her love of music to others around her. Doris enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, talking on the phone with family and friends, and loved watching sports, especially her Celtics and Red Sox.

Doris is survived by; her sons, Michael R. Ellis and wife Vivian “Patsy” of Farmington, Nathan W. Ellis and wife Karen of Brentwood, NH; her grandsons, Kyle P. Ellis and wife Stephani of Wilton, Corey M. Ellis of Farmington; her granddaughters, Jennifer Merriam and husband Jeff and their son Tyler of Portsmouth, NH, Kera J. Ellis of Farmington; and her great granddaughter, Halle M. Hutchinson of Farmington.

Donations in Doris’s memory may be made to the Phillips Public Library, PO Box O, Phillips, ME 04966.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with a service starting at 12:15 p.m. conducted by the Oppalunski Chapter #125, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Phillips Congregational Church, 4 Sawyer St., in Phillips. Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2018 at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.