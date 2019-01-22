Doris May LaPlante (1932-2019)

AUBURN – Doris May LaPlante, 86, of North Jay, died peacefully with family at her side on Saturday morning, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born Dec. 8, 1932 in Vienna, Maine, a daughter of Daniel and Evelyn (Robbins) Ridley. She received her education in Vienna and Chesterville schools and on Dec. 24, 1952, married Lyle LaPlante.

She retired as Housekeeping Supervisor after 19 years of service at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. Doris enjoyed reading, playing cards, travelling and camping. She and her family enjoyed many happy camping seasons at Happy Horseshoe and the Lobster Buoy. Doris valued her family and felt most blessed to be a wife, mother, grandmother and great-gram.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lyle of North Jay; their children: Arthur “Artie” LaPlante of Leeds; Marylou Nedik and her husband, Walter of Florida; Elaine Reilly of Augusta; David LaPlante and his girlfriend Lisa of Waterville and Gary LaPlante and his wife Janette of Bridgton; two sisters; Mildred Knight and her husband, Ken, of Florida and Rachel Lepage of Florida and sister-in-law, Patty Ridley of Wilton; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur and Louis Ridley.

Special thanks to everyone at the Hospice House in Auburn for the wonderful care given to her in her final hours.

Per Doris' request, there will be a private family visitation at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday at 1 p.m from the Center. A comfort reception will follow. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd. Auburn, Me. 04210. Winter entombment at the funeral home. Spring burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.