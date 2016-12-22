Doris Mildred Gay (1929-2016)

FARMINGTON - Doris Mildred Gay, 87, passed away on Dec. 17, 2016 at her home in Farmington.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1929 in Farmington, the daughter of Tolman and Helen (Wright) Gay.

She was self-taught and earned her GED. In 2011, she received an associate degree from the University of Indiana, with Cindy Kemble and Brenda Obert helping her with her higher education.

Doris was a member of the Fairbanks Union Church where she was active in the Sunday school program as a teacher for many years and also served as superintendent. She always encouraged children to attend church. She was a board member for the Fairbanks School Association, up until her passing, where she helped raise money to rent the property from the town. Doris was active in 4-H all of her life and as a young girl she was a national 4-H winner. In 2006, she was recognized by the University of Maine Extension Service for her 50 years of service. Doris was a local correspondent for the Franklin Journal in writing news of the Fairbanks area. Doris may have been physically handicapped, but she accomplished a lot within her lifetime.

She is survived by; her family, Janet Hannaford of Farmington, John Gay of Virginia, and Judy Pallata of Pennsylvania; her close friends, Merle and Elizabeth Smith and family of Farmington, and Marjorie Taylor of Farmington,.

Donations may be made in Doris' memory to the Fairbanks Union Church, c/o Janet Bagnulo, 163 Barker Rd., New Vineyard, ME 04956, or to the Fairbanks School Association, c/o Cindy Kemble, POB 505, Farmington, ME 04938, or to the Franklin County 4H, c/o Judy Smith, 138 Pleasant St. Suite 1, Farmington, ME 04938.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from 11-11:30 a.m. with memorial services to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington with Douglas Walwrath officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will take place in the spring of 2017 at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.