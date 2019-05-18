Doris (Putnam) Tripp (1936-2019)

JAY - Doris (Putnam) Tripp of Jay passed away May 13th, 2019 in Farmington after a brief illness. Born March 4, 1936 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Merle Putnam and Yvonne Putnam Grundy, Doris was one of 13 siblings. She was the wife of the late Byron Tripp, and mother of Sharon (Tripp) Stearns and husband Timothy of Pembroke, Massachusetts and Brent Tripp and wife Annette of Farmington. She had five grandchildren, Gregory Stearns, Heidi (Tripp) Ward, Kara Tripp, Andrew Stearns, Benjamin Stearns, and two great grandchildren, Jameson Stearns and Stella Stearns. Doris was a fourth grade teacher in SAD 9 for almost 30 years, and enjoyed nurturing children with her loving heart and effervescent love of life. She enjoyed her flower gardens and quilting, and with her husband, Doris traveled the US extensively, and shared in his passion for antique automobiles.

In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Doris is survived by her siblings Polly Baston of Ogunquit; Donald Putnam of Arkansas; Patty Lyon of South Carolina; Kenneth Putnam of Massachusetts; Clayton Putnam of Livermore Falls; Bonnie Flynn of Virginia; and Annette Adams of Livermore. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by siblings Lorraine Barney, Floyd Putnam, Marlene Richards, Joanne Compton, and Carlton Putnam.

A memorial service will be held Friday May 31st 2019 at 4PM at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. Interment will be private.

