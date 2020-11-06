Doris T. Stone (1947-2020)

PORTLAND - Doris T. Stone, 73, of Kingfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She is survived by her devoted husband; daughter; two sons; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters; and a brother.

Doris had a wonderful servant’s heart. She made quilts for the elderly, worked to help children in Haiti, and she had a heart for Teen Challenge. She also would care for and make food for family and friends. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She treasured time with her family and her family will always treasure her.

Doris lived a full life working and loving people whether it be in insurance, at a local lumber yard, or the Economic Ministry where she retired. The art of loving people was not lost on her.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. from the Western Mountains Baptist Church, 928 Carrabassett Road, New Portland. Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing and the use of masks will be observed as well as limiting the total number in attendance to 50. Private family services will be held following. Interment will be at a later date at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered in Doris' memory to Teen Challenge, 11 Hudson Lane, Winthrop, ME 04364. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.