Dorothea E. (Breingan) Ladd (1930-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Dorothea E. (Breingan) Ladd, 87, passed away June 13, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 3, 1930 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Hugh G. and Decima I. (Dionne) Breingan.

She attended schools in Skowhegan and loved drawing, cooking arts and crafts, poetry, and doing her yard work.

Dorothea is survived by two brothers, Peter Breingan and partner Candace Kennedy of Skowhegan, Hugh Breingan and partner MaryLee Clukey of Skowhegan; 2 sisters, Gean Gray and husband Sam of Skowhegan, Barbara Williams of Brewer; 5 nephews, Doug Breingan of Skowhegan, Danny Breingan and wife Laura of Fairfield, David Breingan of Skowhegan, Peter Breingan, Jr and partner Molly Gillis of Anson, and Glen Breingan; 4 nieces, Shelda Irwin and partner Dan of Skowhegan, Melynn Page and partner Victor Pomerleau of Skowhegan, and Leslie Lawicka and partner John of Minot, and Kelley; and many others.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dorothea’s memory to American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.