Dorothy Angela LeBrun Maxham (1920-2018)

FARMINGTON - Dorothy Angela LeBrun Maxham, 97, died on Feb. 15, 2018 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born on May 3, 1920 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the youngest of twelve children, to Bruno Daniel LeBrun and Laura Coutermarsh LeBrun.

She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and was a 1939 graduate of Lebanon High School. On April 6, 1942, she married George William Maxham in Lebanon, NH. They moved to Farmington, Maine in 1950 with their first three of eventual seven children. In addition to raising the children, gardens and family farm animals, she worked at various times over the years at the A&P Grocery, JJ Newberry’s, UMF Cafeteria, Shiretown Restaurant, Wayside Grill, Hidden Acres Dairy Bar, and for Emily’s Restaurant at several agricultural fairs throughout Maine.

She was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church having been actively involved in St. Joseph’s Parochial school during the children’s formative years. Organizational memberships and interests included; the VFW Auxiliary Arnold Trail post #18934 in Embden; American Legion Auxiliary in Inverness, FL; Catholic Daughters of America in Claremont, NH; Farmington Grange #12; Excelsior Pomona Grange #5; Maine State and National Grange. She was an affiliate member of the Florida Subordinate and State Granges where she held various offices. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary in Greensboro, North Carolina, and a member of the Farmington Historical Society where her lemon meringue pie was a perennial favorite at their ‘pie socials.’ Angela enjoyed sewing, quilting, rug braiding, gardening, knitting, crocheting, cooking, square dancing, camping, and supporting her children’s 4-H projects. She especially enjoyed her retirement years with her husband in Florida.

She is survived by; her children, Mary Haley of Farmington, Daniel Maxham and wife Janice of Industry, Kathleen Cochran of Avon, Brenda LeBlanc of Temple, Brian Maxham and wife Michelle of East Dixfield, Melinda Lane and husband Ernest of New Vineyard; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by; her husband, George Maxham Sr.; her son, George Maxham Jr. , his wife Sheila, and their son Caleb; her son in-law, Paul Haley Sr.; her son-in-law, Donald LeBlanc; her great granddaughter, Morgan Haley; her parents, Daniel and Laura LeBrun; and eleven siblings.

The family extends their appreciation to the support staff at Sandy River Center for their care and affection.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org

Services will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018, with family and friends’ visitation beginning at 11 am at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., in Farmington. A Catholic Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle Street, in Farmington. At the conclusion of the funeral service, a Celebration of Life social will be held at the Parish Hall.