Dorothy Ann (Markee) Rideout (1937-2018)

WINSLOW - Dorothy Ann (Markee) Rideout, 81, passed away June 18, 2018 at her home in Winslow, 100 feet from the home she was born in built by her father and older brothers.

She was born April 24, 1937 in Winslow, the seventh child of William E. and Marjorie L. (Winslow) Markee.

Dot, better known as “Mom” by all of her children’s friends and most the town of Winslow, was educated in Winslow Schools and received her GED from Waterville High School in 1968. She held many jobs throughout her working career including: sales person and department manager with the W.T. Grant Company for 19 years in Virginia, Connecticut and Maine; office assistant in the Winslow School System; Admissions Clerk at Seton Hospital; Activities Director for the adult mentally challenged at several residential homes in the area. In 1981, she worked in the tailoring shop at Stern's Department Store. In 1989, she brought the sewing business into her home where she worked until her retirement.

Dot was an active member of the Pentecostal Churches in Maine, Virginia and Connecticut. She worked with the young people and the choir, was often a soloist at churches and weddings. She was a member of the Calvary Temple Church in Waterville, more recently attending Getchell Street Baptist Church in Waterville. She enjoyed spending time with her many family members, especially her grandchildren. She loved gardening, sewing, traveling, and playing card games.

Dot is survived by her 5 children, Paul William Herman Rideout and his companion, Laury Caron of New Sharon, Cliff Harry Rideout of Vermont, Mark David Wayne Rideout and wife Vicki of Virginia, Daniel Wynn and wife Heather of Oregon, and Betty Ann Goodale and husband Don of Benton; 10 Grandchildren, Shane Rideout, Jessica Rideout, Marilyn Rideout, Danielle Ciango and husband Jacob, Amy Dominick and husband Frank, Crystal Lee and husband John, Jordan Rideout, Jackson Rideout, Celynn Goodale Smyth, Beau Goodale and wife Jennifer; 13 great Grandchildren; three brothers, Dale and wife Nancy of New Hampshire, James and wife Ivy of Florida, Thomas and wife Claudette of Winslow; sisters-in-law, Betty, Ruth, and Gayle; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and 8 brothers, Ted, Rodney, Robert, Jerry, Keith, Leonard, Lynn, Ronald and sister, Lorraine Boucher.

"To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die."

A graveside service will be held in late July at the Howard Cemetery in Winslow. She will be buried beside her beloved parents and grandfather, Henry Markee.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dorothy’s memory to the The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Greater New England Chapter. 101A 1st Ave., Waltham Mass 02451

