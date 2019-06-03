Dorothy Anne Stone (1944-2019)

KINGFIELD - Dorothy Anne Stone, 74, of Kingfield, passed peacefully with her family by her side, on May 29, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1944, in Augusta, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Cookson) Mills.

On Dec. 29, 1962, she married Conrad Stone in East Machias, and he predeceased her on May 19, 1994.

For more than 25 years, Dorothy worked as a clerk at Tranten’s Store in Kingfield. She was a member of Western Mountain Baptist Church and was very dedicated to her church, its charities and other parishioners. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, reading, crafting and watching British comedies.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Letitia O’Connor and husband Joe of Kingfield, Crystal Trenholm and husband Dave of Kingfield; her son, Mike Stone and wife Angela of Farmington; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly.

Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the New Hope Women’s Shelter, PO Box 209, Solon, ME 04979.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1 PM, at the Western Mountain Baptist Church, 929 Carrabassett Road, New Portland, ME, with Pastor Tom Dubois officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.