Dorothy (Dot) M. Woodbury (1925-2017)

She wasn't fancy, but she was kind

She wasn't rich, but she gave so much

She walked a rough path but was full of joy.

She could make a feast from garden gleanings

She was a working mother before it was in vogue

She went to college before women did that

She raised six children of her own and others she took in

She had so much love that it took her 92 years to use it all up.

So very glad she was my Mother.

~Amy Woodbury Rezendes~

FARMINGTON – Dorothy Woodbury began a new life on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. This one ended peacefully.

It began July 26, 1925 in Lima, Ohio, where she attended Lima schools and went on to Otterbein College near Columbus to earn a teaching degree. Shortly thereafter, while vacationing in Florida with friends, she met Victor Woodbury of Farmington and Livermore Falls. They married and began a family.

Dorothy and Victor both taught in northwestern Ohio schools until moving to Maine in 1967, fulfilling their dream of raising their family here. Dorothy was well known for her generous spirit. She kept an open home, becoming “Mama Dot” to several of her children's friends, a foster mother, and host to foreign exchange students. An avid gardener, when Dorothy wasn't in the kitchen canning and freezing vegetables, she could be found bent over her antique sewing machine, putting the final touches on one of enough hand-sewn formal gowns and bridesmaids dresses to open her own shop. An insatiable reader, she was also a crossword genius, activities picked up by her children with equal fervor.

Dot split her 40 working years almost equally between education and social services, retiring from the State of Maine in 1986. Then she took to the road traveling the eastern United States, spending time with each of her children and their families in a rotation which brought her opportunities to attend the births of several of her grandchildren.

Dorothy enjoyed feeding her backyard birds and squirrels, and she loved animals, especially elephants. She tolerated chickens, ducks, raccoons, gerbils, hamsters, and cats and dogs of all persuasions as family pets. And, as her older children like to point out, “After all, she let us keep Laura,” (even though she wasn't another son).

A woman of abiding faith, who loved the classic hymns in any old hymnal, Dot passed on her positive and grateful outlook on life to her children, reminding them always to “count your blessings.” During her last years she was fond of sharing that she “had a wonderful life.” Her biggest thrill was her 2001 trip to Ireland. She loved surprises, ice cream, a good laugh, and her nightly glass of port. She would try anything once and was most proud of climbing Bald Mountain, convincing herself to get on a motorcycle again at age 85, and wind-jamming on Penobscot Bay in spite of her distrust in water.

Dorothy will be forever missed by her children; David (Beth), Ann, Heidi, Charles (Katie), Amy (Rosie), and Laura (Jeff); her 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, foster son Kevin (Debbie), nieces Carol, Georgia, Janet; and several grand and great grand nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents and five siblings, by Victor in 1998, and by her granddaughter Carly Erin in 2004.

The family wishes to convey their deepest gratitude to the staff of Sandy River Center for loving Dorothy and being patient with us: Debbie, Cheryl, Ruth, Robin, Atoria, Julia, Shelly, Peggy; and Beacon Hospice staff: Paula, Leslie, Lynn, Brian, Chaplain John; and Dorothy's physicians, Kendra Emery, DO and Jeffrey Fuson, MD.

Relatives and friends are invited to help send her off at a graveside service in Riverside Cemetery, in Farmington, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938