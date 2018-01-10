Dorothy ‘Dot’ Mae Noyes (1920-2018)

LEWISTON – Dorothy "Dot" Mae Noyes, 97, of Corrigan Avenue, Wilton, died Saturday morning, Jan. 6, 2018, at the Marshwood Center.

She was born in Jay, Sept. 5, 1920, a daughter of Arthur and Georgiana (Gallant) Boucher and received her education at St. Rose and Jay schools.

Noyes worked at local shoe shops most of her life and was known to have an amazing ability to identify the style and number of any shoe. She retired from GH Bass in the early 1980s.

In November of 1938, she married the love of her life, Ralph Noyes and they made their home in Jay and later in Wilton where Ralph built the family home. He died in 1991.

Dorothy loved family reunions and was known as the family historian. She was a wonderful mother to her son, Gary, and was an excellent cook and homemaker. She often spoke of her son, Ralph, Jr. who died shortly after birth in 1945. Dot adored her grandson Christopher and loved to see her great grandchildren, Anastasia, Levi, Isaac, and Elzina.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Irene Noyes of Auburn; her grandson, Chris of Poland; four great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Marcotte of Clover Manor, Auburn; sister-in-law, Lorraine Boucher of FL; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Gary in 2005; sisters, Orelie and Mary; brothers, Frank, Wilfred, and Robert "Bobby". Dot’s family would like to thank the medical staff at Marshwood Center for her excellent care and a special thank you to family and friends who assisted in taking Dorothy to Doctor’s appointments and with her household chores.

Memories and condolences may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018 from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls. Private family visitation. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to either Catholic Charites of Maine, Development Office, PO Box 10660; Portland, ME; 04104-6060, ccmaine.org or to Meals on Wheels, c/o Seniors Plus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, ME 04240, seniorsplus.org.

Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.